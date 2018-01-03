Guardiola: Xmas schedule killing players

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola bemoaned the Premier League’s busy festive season schedule following Manchester City’s 3-1 win over Watford on Tuesday, saying that it is going to “kill” players.

City defeated the Hornets thanks to an early goal from Raheem Sterling, an own goal and a Sergio Aguero strike, while Watford replied through Andre Gray.

Despite being happy with the result, the Spaniard complained about the two-day turnaround time between games after Kyle Walker ended the match with an injury to his right thigh.

“He might have a little problem – what everyone saw in the last weeks is how many injuries the players have,” Guardiola said. “We are going to kill them. The bosses have to reflect. It’s not normal to play 31st and two days later.

“I know the show must go on but that is not normal, they have to control it. They don’t protect the players, they are the people we come to watch – not the managers or the press conferences.

“Here in England you don’t protect the players, you have to look for the quality, not the quantity.

“Of course space them [the matches] out. I’m not saying change Boxing Day [games]. But you cannot play at 12 at Selhurst Park but are thinking about the game two days later.

“It’s not basketball or tennis – the players need recovery. Just see how many muscular injuries there are.

“We have a lot of people here [at City] to take care of them, but the schedule does not protect the player. I think the schedule will always happen because of the tradition but think about the players – they are artists.”