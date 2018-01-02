Spurs made to work for Swansea win

Fernando Llorente scored an offside goal against former side Swansea City as Tottenham Hotspur recorded a hard-fought 2-0 win at the Liberty Stadium on Tuesday night.

Swansea City 0 Tottenham Hotspur 2

Llorente on target on 12′

Sanchez lucky not to see red

Van der Hoorn hits the crossbar

Alli adds a second on 89′

Match summary

Tottenham went ahead through Llorente with a goal that should never have stood, and only made the game safe in the dying minutes when Deli Alli smashed home at the second time of asking after a phenomenal through ball from late substitute Harry Kane.

Full report

On a very wet and misty night at the Liberty Stadium, it was a tentative start by both sides, as Spurs bossed possession without creating much in the opening exchanges.

However, the away side were soon in the lead, on 12 minutes, as former Swans striker Llorente nodded in from close range – for his first Premier League goal for the club – from an offside position, as Christian Eriksen swung in a free-kick from the left byline.

Spurs increased their control of the ball, with Alli fizzing a poor effort off target before Llorente was called up for offside when through on goal, when actually onside, with 22 minutes of the match played.

Not easy in those conditions but an away win to start 2018 👌 #COYS #THFC #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/cKceMvwdVI — Harry Kane (@HKane) January 2, 2018

With just 11 per cent of the ball, Swansea were doing a lot of chasing, and may have been further behind on 29 minutes, but Llorente failed to connect to a good Eriksen cross into the area.

Renato Sanches fired just over the Tottenham goal with a 20 yard free-kick on 32 minutes before Martin Olsson slice just wide following a better spell of possession from Swansea.

The last real piece of action of the first-half though, saw a Spurs free-kick from Eriksen whipped in and Llorente fizz his effort over, with Eric Dier probably better placed to turn the ball home.

Nathan Dyer looked lively at the start of the second half but fired off target after a quick Swansea counter, having cut in to create an angle for the shot.

Alli then saw his 51st minute effort deflect off target ahead of a dangerous tackle from Davinson Sanchez, who on a yellow card, was lucky not to be dismissed, before he was quickly withdrawn by Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino in favour of Victor Wanyama.

Lukasz Fabianski comfortably denied Eriksen from a tight angle just after the hour mark as Luciano Narsingh shot straight at Hugo Lloris on 65 minutes.

Alli then headed a good Dier ball off target before Ben Davies made a vital interception to stop Jordan Ayew from racing through on goal, before Mike Van der Hoorn headed the resultant corner against the crossbar.

Son Heung-Min was inches away from a second for Spurs with a first-time volley that flew just past the far post, with Olsson just as close at the other end after a half-cleared corner.

Spurs wanted a late penalty as Son went down in the box, but ultimately they didn’t need the spot-kick as Alli passed to Kane inside the Spurs half, before picking up a superb return ball on the edge of the box – and while his poked effort was kept out by Fabianski, Alli managed to belt home the rebound.

It was a scrappy win for Spurs against a much-improved Swans side under new boss Carlos Carvalhal.