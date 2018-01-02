Flanagan admits beating his girlfriend

Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan has pleaded guilty to assaulting his girlfriend in the city centre last month.

The 25-year-old was charged by Merseyside Police over an incident that took place on Duke Street at around 3.20am on Friday, December 22.

Flanagan had been caught on CCTV assaulting his partner, Rachael Wall, numerous times which included him kicking her at one point.

According to his defence, both Flanagan and Wall were under the influence of alcohol at the time, with the Reds youth product set to be sentenced on January 17.

District Judge Wendy Lloyd, who told Flanagan he is facing a community penalty, said: “I need to be reassured that these circumstances will never be repeated again.”