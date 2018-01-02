Wenger lands misconduct charge

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has been charged by the Football Association for comments he made to the match officials after the 1-1 draw at West Brom on Sunday.

The Gunners were denied victory in Wenger's 811th game as a Premier League manager when referee Mike Dean awarded the Baggies a last-minute penalty for handball on Calum Chambers.

The Frenchman expressed his frustration with the questionable decision in his post-match interview, with Jay Rodriguez having converted from the spot to earn a share of the spoils for struggling Albion.

But Wenger has landed in hot water with English football's governing body over his conduct towards the men in black in their changing room after the game, and has until 6pm on Friday to respond to the charge.

"It is alleged his [Wenger] language and/or behaviour in the match officials' changing room after the game was abusive and/or improper and/or questioned the integrity of the match referee," read a statement from the FA.