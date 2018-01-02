Conte: Chelsea must buy before selling

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has urged the club's hierarchy to bring in players during the January transfer window before allowing anyone to leave.

Centre-back David Luiz has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge, after falling out of favour in recent weeks, but Conte insists he is eager to see the Brazilian stay, along with the rest of his squad.

The Italian also made it clear that should the Blues decide to sell someone, they will have to bring in fresh faces, with the likes of Ross Barkley, Thomas Lemar and Alex Sandro all reportedly on Conte's January wish list.

First up, it's transfer talk. Antonio says it's normal to have speculation at the beginning of the window, but that's all it is. He says the club is not trying to sign Giorgio Chiellini.#ARSCHE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 2, 2018

"My expectation for all the players we have in the squad is to stay here and to try to continue to work," Conte was quoted as saying by the Evening Standard.

"Our squad is not big. For this reason I think it's impossible to send on loan one player or to sell one player, if we don't take another player.

"There is a lot of speculation. It's normal when the transfer window starts, it's a difficult moment for every coach, for every club. You have to face many speculations.

"Honestly, my expectations can be a lot, or not. But the most important thing is my opinion. I try to give my opinion to the club and then the club has to take the best decision for the team.

"I repeat: I can give my opinion. I'm only a coach. My main task is to work on the pitch with my players. If the club decide to ask me something about my team, I try to give my opinion."