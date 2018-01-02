Adam: Hughes can turn Stoke around

Stoke midfielder Charlie Adam believes under-fire manager Mark Hughes deserves to remain in charge until at least the end of the season.

Potters supporters turned on the Welshman after the 1-0 defeat to Newcastle at the Bet365 Stadium on Monday, with chants of 'Hughes Out' heard at the final whistle.

Hughes' side have claimed only one win in their last seven games and sport the worst defensive record in Europe's top five leagues this term, having conceded 47 goals in 22 matches.

However, Adam insists the former Manchester City boss should be given time to turn the club's fortunes around.

📹 Mark Hughes gives his reaction following today's defeat against @NUFC at the bet365 Stadium.#SCFC 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/JzYBhsJTTs — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 1, 2018

"I'm disappointed to see banners against the manager, who has done a wonderful job here," Adam was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

"Fans have an opinion and we respect that. Times are tough, let's not hide from it, and we're under pressure. That's us as a group, manager, staff and players. We have to take the flak. We thoroughly deserve it at the moment and it's only us who can change it.

"Fans backed us during the game but it's still hard to hear at the end because I think he's done a great job. He's transformed this club and hopefully he gets the opportunity to take us to the end of the season.

"Situations like that don't help but we've got to get ourselves out of the mess we're in. We can turn this around. We have got characters in the dressing room and if we can get one or two maybe in the window to liven it up, a couple of fresh faces, and see where that takes us.

"There are plenty of points left and we have to keep going, keep the fight. We as players have to get fans off their seats and behind us, it's not the other way around. It's up to us. We've got to change that ourselves."