Wenger: Luiz, Lemar reports are wrong

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has poured cold water on speculation that he's looking to bring in Thomas Lemar and David Luiz during the current transfer window.

The Gunners failed to tempt Lemar away from Monaco five months ago and are set to rekindle their interest in the France international this month, according to reports in England.

Luiz has also been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium after falling out of favour with Chelsea manager Antonio Conte earlier this season, having lost his place to Andreas Christensen in defence.

But Wenger dismissed the suggestions, although he didn't rule out the possibility of dipping into the transfer market, which depends on whether he can persuade Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Jack Wilshere to sign on beyond the current campaign.

"I don't want to speak about any special name but these reports are wrong," the Frenchman said. "We are open in any position for the exceptional player that can give us a plus.

"It depends a bit on the injuries as well, on the other hand it depends who will manage to extend the contracts of the players who are at the end of their contracts in June.

"It will depend on that because we have to take the consequences of these decisions and respond to it."