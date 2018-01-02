Pochettino: Son deserves more recognition

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino believes it's unfortunate that the performances of Heung-min Son often gets lost in the Harry Kane fanfare.

The industrious forward has become a vital player for Spurs, according to Pochettino, and deserves to be given more credit for both the strength of his performances and character.

Sonny is no stranger to a screamer against The Swans! 🔥#COYS pic.twitter.com/c7JrhFO9hJ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 31, 2017

The South Korean has scored six goals and provided three assists in 19 Premier League appearances this campaign, but has often gone unnoticed in the shadow of Kane, who has been drawing all the attention due to his record-breaking exploits in the Premier League.

"It's true that the headlines are always for Harry or others, but it's important to recognise him, because he's a very great guy, a very good professional and he's always there, scoring and playing well," said Pochettino, as quoted by the Evening Standard.

"Personally, us the coaching staff, we've given him the credit he deserves," he added. "When you are next to Harry Kane, achieving all he is and scoring so many goals, it's normal that the focus is on Harry Kane.

"But for us, it's very important to show Sonny how much he's appreciated. And all the players, all the team, they all love him. It's not only because of his performances but because of how he is as a man."