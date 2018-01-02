Silva: Watford hoping City won’t be at their best

Watford manager Marco Silva admits his team will be at the mercy of Manchester City's form when the two sides clash in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

The Hornets travel to the Etihad Stadium to take on the unbeaten league leaders. The last time the two sides met was at Vicarage Road in September, when City humiliated their hosts in a 6-0 thrashing.

🗣️ | “It's going to be hard, of course” Belief is key for #watfordfc as they head to table-topping Manchester City, according to Daryl Janmaat. Full interview ⤵️https://t.co/ogzrMITjVn pic.twitter.com/QFewa2rfrs — Watford FC (@WatfordFC) January 1, 2018

Silva, whose charges have managed only one win in their last eight top-flight games, believes his players will take some encouragement from their performances against Tottenham, Arsenal, and Liverpool, none of whom could beat Watford. However, he is also aware that if City are at their best they will be incredibly hard to deal with.

The Portuguese said, according to the Watford Observer: "Those games will help. The Manchester City game at home was a great day for them, they came here after winning 5-0 in the Champions League and were very, very strong.

"They deserved to win, they did very well and they are the best team in the country. But this is a new game. They're doing amazingly, Pep is doing an amazing job, and it'll be very difficult.

"I hope our players can enjoy the match, though, but we have to hope we are at our best and that they aren't at theirs."