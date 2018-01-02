Puel wants to keep Mahrez at Leicester

Leicester City manager Claude Puel is eager to hold on to star playmaker Riyad Mahrez, amidst speculation linking him with a move away from the Foxes.

The Algeria international was in superb form on Monday as he netted the opening goal and produced an assist in Leicester's 3-0 drubbing of Huddersfield Town in the Premier League.

City may find it difficult to hold on to their talented winger, who handed in a transfer request in the off-season, but Puel is determined to keep the 26-year-old at the King Power Stadium.

He said: "I like this player and I'd like to keep our best players. We will ask him the question, for me I am happy to play with the team with Riyad, with Jamie (Vardy) and others.

"You say the word, speculation. I would like to keep all my best players. It was a very good game, a fantastic game for Riyad.

"It will be important to keep the maximum of our players."

Mahrez's current contract at Leicester is due to expire in 2020.