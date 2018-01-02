January transfer window: Who needs a move?

The transfer window is now open and although there haven’t been too many deals struck so far, there is plenty of time for some Harry Redknapp style wheeling and dealing as the days go by.

The January window is a chance for managers to strengthen their squads, but it’s also an opportunity for forgotten players to chase a new club and revitalise their careers.

FOX Sports Asia takes a look at seven players who would benefit from a New Year move:

Olivier Giroud (Arsenal)

A consistent scorer for Arsene Wenger, it’s probably the Frenchman’s lack of speed that sees him consistently warming the bench at the Emirates. The imminent departure of Alexis Sanchez could be good for Giroud, but with Alexandre Lacazette ahead of him in Wenger’s mind, the Chilean’s departure may not make any difference to his current situation.

There would be no shortage of clubs interested in his services, so unless he wants to go down as the Gunners’ best ever supersub it may be a wise move for Giroud to finally cut his ties with the north London club.

Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool)

The 28-year old has struggled to recapture his form from the 2013/14 season, but that’s mainly down to a string of injuries. His lengthy absences have seen him fall down the pecking order under Jurgen Klopp.

With his contract up next season and a World Cup approaching, a move to a club where he would get significant game time, an injury-free run and some goals could be just what the doctor ordered for Sturridge.

Islam Slimani (Leicester)

It’s safe to say that Slimani’s move to the King Power Stadium has not worked out well for the Algerian. Out of favour for the majority of this season, he has worked his way back into the side in recent games, but is still only considered a back-up striker to Jamie Vardy.

Foxes boss Claude Puel has made it clear he will pick his side on merit alone, and with Vardy, and Demarai Gray preferred as the attacking options, Slimani may be forced to move elsewhere for first-team opportunities.

Theo Walcott (Arsenal)

Frozen out of the Gunners’ Premier League squad since the end of last season, Walcott’s future at Arsenal looks to be in doubt after he has made just 13 appearances this term, all but one coming in the EFL Cup and Europa League. At only 28-years old, he still has a lot of to offer, but it seems like he will have to do it away from the Emirates. A return to first club Southampton could be just what Walcott needs as he seeks to get his career back on track.

Danny Blind (Manchester United)

Daley Blind has been a periphery figure at Old Trafford this season, used sparingly in the Premier League by Jose Mourinho. With Marcos Rojo back in the frame and Mourinho seeming to favour English center backs Phil Jones and Chris Smalling over Blind, it appears that he will have to leave Manchester to get regular first-team football.

The Dutchman has been linked with a January exit with Leicester, among others, said to be interested in the 27-year-old.

David Luiz (Chelsea)

At the start of this season it was hard to imagine that the Brazil star would probably be on his way out of the Bridge come January, but it looks like this will be the case. Luiz has followed in the footsteps of Diego Costa in that he has somehow upset and fallen out with Antonio Conte, and we all know how that ended up.

It’s a shame that Luiz’s second spell with Chelsea has to end this way, but with no end of top European clubs waiting in the wings to pick up the 30-year old should he leave, we shouldn’t feel too sorry for him.

Ross Barkley (Everton)

Once hailed as the future of English football, things haven’t gone to plan for the talented 24-year old. In and out of the squad under former manager Ronald Koeman, Barkley appears on the verge of a comeback under Sam Allardyce after recovering from injury, although his unwillingness to sign a new deal at Goodison has soured the atmosphere a little. With the player himself apparently keen on leaving, a move to a new club where he can be nurtured could be key if he is to ever reach his full potential.