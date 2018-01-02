Mourinho hits back at Scholes’ Pogba blast

Jose Mourinho hit back at Paul Scholes and the clubs other critics on Monday after his Manchester United side got back to winning ways with an impressive 2-0 victory at Everton.

The United boss slammed the midfield legend after he recently said that Paul Pogba didn’t look fit and was “just strolling through games.”

But Pogba was on top form on New Year’s Day as he inspired United to a first win in four league games at Goodison Park, leading his manager to hit back at Scholes.

“I think the only thing Paul Scholes does is to criticise. He doesn’t comment, he criticises, which is a different thing,” said Mourinho after the game.

“Not every one of us has to be phenomenal like he was as a player. That doesn’t all mean we have to be phenomenal.

“Paul [Pogba] tries to do his best all the time and sometimes he plays very well. Sometimes he doesn’t play so well.

“It’s not Paul’s fault that he made much more money than Paul Scholes. It’s not Paul Pogba’s fault, it’s just the way football is.

“But I think Scholes will be in the history a phenomenal player, but not as a pundit. I prefer to look at him as a phenomenal player that gives so much to the club I am proud to represent.

“Everyday I try to do my best. If one day Paul decides to be a manager, I wish he can be 25 percent as successful as myself. Fifty percent is 12-and-a-half silverware, 25 percent is around six (trophies). If he is 25 percent he will be quite happy.”

Mourinho then said that many of the former United players working in the media would rather be working for the club.

“I think they would love to be here, in the club. That’s a problem that I cannot resolve,” he added.

Fans, meanwhile were divided in their opinion.

Some backing Pogba.

Pogba has definitely silenced Scholes today. Pure Masterclass from Pogs. #mufc — Anish (@AnishNet) January 1, 2018

Paul Scholes asking where the Pogba from Juve is…Pogba saying it’s right here bro 👌🏾👌🏾 great result today and second half performance, just what we needed. Please let’s have Pogba playing further up that pitch!! #mufc — Flex (@flexunitedstand) January 1, 2018

I'm all for Mourinho going after anyone who comes for Pogba. Didn't see Scholes criticising/asking where the old Rooney was when he was constantly dropping 3/10 or less in match ratings for manutd. — Anselm (@Shype_12) January 1, 2018

While others backed Scholes.

Pogba playing with freedom and in the final third, as if responding to Paul Scholes’ critique (which I thought was very good). — Musa Okwonga (@Okwonga) January 1, 2018

Scholes spot on – Pogba given too much responsibility, José way too reliant. Needs to be the match winner/game changer from midfield, not weighed down as an acting sitting dictator or a box-to-box work horse. Not a fan of Scholes as a pundit, but he knows his midfielders. — Adroit Cadet (@Adroit_Cadet) December 30, 2017

Scholes was spot On with his comments all the things Scholes said Pogba should be doing he did tonight and got MOTM he was asked a question as a pundit he answered it don't see why Jose got so touchy about it to be honest — Iain (@widget40) January 1, 2018

Mourinho implying Scholes's criticism of Pogba is motivated by wage envy or resentment at not getting coaching job at Utd. All quite odd. Scholes hardly the bitter/mercenary type. If they played like that 2nd half every wk, nobody (least of all Scholes & co) would ever criticise — Oliver Kay (@OliverKayTimes) January 1, 2018

Who is right?

