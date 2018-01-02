Premier League

Mourinho hits back at Scholes’ Pogba blast

Jose Mourinho hit back at Paul Scholes and the clubs other critics on Monday after his Manchester United side got back to winning ways with an impressive 2-0 victory at Everton.

The United boss slammed the midfield legend after he recently said that Paul Pogba didn’t look fit and was “just strolling through games.”

But Pogba was on top form on New Year’s Day as he inspired United to a first win in four league games at Goodison Park, leading his manager to hit back at Scholes.

“I think the only thing Paul Scholes does is to criticise. He doesn’t comment, he criticises, which is a different thing,” said Mourinho after the game.

“Not every one of us has to be phenomenal like he was as a player. That doesn’t all mean we have to be phenomenal.

“Paul [Pogba] tries to do his best all the time and sometimes he plays very well. Sometimes he doesn’t play so well.

“It’s not Paul’s fault that he made much more money than Paul Scholes. It’s not Paul Pogba’s fault, it’s just the way football is.

“But I think Scholes will be in the history a phenomenal player, but not as a pundit. I prefer to look at him as a phenomenal player that gives so much to the club I am proud to represent.

“Everyday I try to do my best. If one day Paul decides to be a manager, I wish he can be 25 percent as successful as myself. Fifty percent is 12-and-a-half silverware, 25 percent is around six (trophies). If he is 25 percent he will be quite happy.”

Mourinho then said that many of the former United players working in the media would rather be working for the club.

“I think they would love to be here, in the club. That’s a problem that I cannot resolve,” he added.

Fans, meanwhile were divided in their opinion.

Some backing Pogba.

While others backed Scholes.

Who is right?

