Jesus faces lengthy spell out as MCL injury confirmed

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus faces a lengthy period out after it was confirmed he had suffered a medial collateral ligament injury in Sunday’s game against Crystal Palace.

Jesus could be out for at least two to three months, depending on what scans determine in the next few days, City announced late on Monday.

The 20-year-old forward was injured in the first half at Selhurst Park and was in tears as he left the pitch.

Pep Guardiola had initially speculated that the Brazilian would miss around a month in the wake of Sunday’s game.

Mild MCL injuries can take three to six weeks to recover from, but more severe injuries can take up to 12 weeks to heal.

It is the second serious injury for Jesus since joining the Premier League leaders after he missed two months last year with a fractured metatarsal.

The news means Jesus will definitely be on the sidelines for City’s match against Watford at the Etihad on Tuesday, although Belgian international Kevin De Bruyne looks set for a sensational return just two days after being stretchered off following a horror tackle from Palace sub Jason Puncheon.