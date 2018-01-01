Hughes walks out on press conference

Under-fire Stoke boss Mark Hughes walked out of his post-match press conference after the 1-0 defeat to Newcastle following questions about his team selection.

The Welshman chose to rest a number of his first-choice XI against Chelsea on Saturday, which resulted in a heavy 5-0 defeat for the Potters in their final game of 2017.

Hughes brought back all his big guns for the New Year’s Day clash with the Magpies, but it didn’t have the desired effect as they suffered a third defeat in five Premier League matches.

There was calls of ‘Hughes out’ at the final whistle as home fans voiced their displeasure with the dire situation, and the 54-year-old only fielded a few questions from the press before storming off.

📹 Mark Hughes gives his reaction following today's defeat against @NUFC at the bet365 Stadium.#SCFC 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/JzYBhsJTTs — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 1, 2018

“I made the changes as I had four defenders fit. That’s all the players I had – that was the back four irrespective who I played in front of them,” he said.

“I had eight internationals involved in that game – I had players that hadn’t played for a while, they needed games.

“If we were closer to Chelsea in the second half, the guys that missed out, they would have played a part. As it was the game had gone away – that was the situation.

“Would you have done different? You would have played two strong teams?”