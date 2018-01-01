Algerian duo do the damage for Leicester

Riyad Mahrez and Islam Slimani were on target for Leicester City in Monday’s 3-0 win over Huddersfield Town at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester City 3 Huddersfield Town 0

Morgan picks up injury

Mahrez volleys in the first

Slimani dinks in the second

Albrighton wraps it up

Match Summary

There was little to speak of in the first half, but the Foxes were able to take the lead not long after the break with two lovely finishes. Mahrez tucked the first away with a neat first-time finish on the volley, before Slimani finished with a clever chip over the goalkeeper when put through on goal for the second.

Full Report

The first 10 minutes were full of Leicester pressure, with Islam Slimani the target man up front looking to get on the end of crosses and through-ballos from the likes of Marc Albrighton, Christian Fuchs, and Riyad Mahrez.

The Terriers thought they had earned an inviting free kick in the 20th minute when Daniel Williams was put in with a nice ball over the top from Aaron Mooy, but Harry Maguire’s challenge on him was deemed legal.

A bit later and Albrighton caused trouble for the Foxes with a throw-in for which Maguire tussled with three defenders, falling down without earning a foul before the ball fell to Wilfred Ndidi to fire wide.

Meanwhile, Leicester captain Wes Morgan was unable to finish the first half due an injury, being replaced in the 24th minute by Aleksandar Dragovic.

The Foxes broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute thanks to a superb hit on the volley by Mahrez. Albrighton hooked the ball into the box after a failed clearance, picking out Mahrez in space at the far post, and the Algerian did rest with a first-time finish.

Soon afterward Shinji Okazaki believed he had doubled Leicester’s lead after putting away an opportunity on the break, only to have it ruled out for his foul on Thomas Smith after the two colliding while chasing the loose ball.

But the Foxes would have their second goal soon afterward. Slimani, having looked a real threat early on, was slid through by Mahrez to put him one-on-one with Jonas Lossl. Defenders were tracking back and the goalkeeper came out to make himself big, but Slimani finished in the cutest way possible with a delicate chip over the Dane.

Albrighton, who’d had a good game all night, was able to round it off with the final goal in stoppage time, arriving at the back post to slot home Demarai Gray was released down the right and fizzed the ball across goal.