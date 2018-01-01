Klavan heads home last-gasp Liverpool winner

Ragnar Klavan had the final say late on as Liverpool battled to a 2-1 win in their Premier League clash with Burnley at Turf Moor on Monday.

Burnley 1 Liverpool 2

Mane bursts the net

Gudmundsson with late equaliser

Klavan wins it at the death

Match Summary

Mane provided a moment of quality to break the deadlock on the hour mark, which looked to be the winner until Gudmundsson got his head to a flicked header from Sam Vokes to pull the Clarets level.

Burnley looked to have earned a hard-won point until a stoppage time free-kick was flicked on by Dejan Lovren, and his fellow defender Ragnar Klavan headed home the winner to spark wild celebrations among the players and visiting fans.

Full Report

There was a good rhythm to the game from the get-go, with both teams passing the ball around quickly, but neither side were able to take the few half-chances that fell their way due to a lack of precision on the wet, slippery surface.

Adam Lallana was making his first start of the season in a central attacking midfield position, and got a few moments on the ball early on, but the second-string frontline – lacking Mohamed Salah, Philippe Coutinho, and Roberto Firmino – just weren’t clicking.

The match opened up a bit in the final 10 minutes of the first half, with Dominic Solanke unable to take advantage of a break for the Reds to allow Ben Mee to come sliding to the rescue, and a few minutes later Scott Arfield fizzed a shot narrowly wide after a knock-down on the edge of the box gave him a sight at goal.

The Reds had a couple of half-chances early in the second half that were foiled by Mee, first deflecting Lallana’s shot wide when the No.20 found a bit of space to line one up, and then getting a toe to a dangerous-looking cross at the near post.

The breakthrough finally came on the hour mark with a bit of brilliance from Sadio Mane, who hadn’t been in the game all that much until then. A slightly-deflected ball in towards the edge of the box was expertly taken on the turn by the Senegalese forward and fired into the roof of the net with his second touch.

That goal from Mane looked to be the winner heading into the final few minutes, but that all changed from a Burnley throw in the 88th minute. Failure by the Reds to clear their lines allowed Charlie Taylor to whip a ball in from the right flank. Sam Vokes Got a header to it that looked to be going just wide of the far post, but Johann Gudmundsson came flying in to squeeze it home with his head.

Burnley looked to have stolen a point when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain stood over a deep free kick with just second left to play. Dejan Lovren was able to get his head on the ball in and flick it towards the back post, where his central-defensive partner Ragnar Klavan was positioned to put it away – much to the delight of the entire makeshift Reds team.