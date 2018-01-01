Mixed emotions for Hodgson after City draw

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson admitted to mixed emotions after halting Manchester City’s 19-match winning streak with a 0-0 draw on Sunday.

Both teams were forced into making early chances after Scott Dann and Gabriel Jesus picked up injuries, while Jason Puncheon and Kevin De Bruyne were stretchered off late on.

Palace took the game to City in the first half and defended resolutely throughout to prevent the Premier League leaders from scoring for the first time this season.

Hodgson’s side came close to snapping the Citizens’ unbeaten start to the campaign when they were awarded a penalty in stoppage time, but Ederson denied Luka Milivojevic from 12 yards out.

The veteran English coach acknowledged there was a feeling of frustration at the missed opportunity, but preferred to look at the positives following a tremendous home performance.

“There’s an element of being very satisfied with the performance because we didn’t lose as many predicted we would, and there’s an element of frustration or sadness that we didn’t profit from the penalty that was awarded and get three points,” Hodgson said in the post-match press conference.

“The last element is being aware that this is a nice moment that we can savour for a brief period because we have to go to Southampton with one day’s rest with a lot of injuries.

“You’ll have to allow me to have a few minutes of enjoyment before midnight tonight in sending the crowd, and ourselves, home happy tonight because we’ve played a good game.”

Commenting on the penalty miss, he added: “It’s frustrating of course and it was a good save, but at a moment like this it is more important to concentrate on the performance and how well we played.

“We have to give the players an enormous pat on the back for the level of their performance and the way they conducted themselves throughout, and if I was to be brutally honest with five minutes to go I was thinking about making certain of our point rather than going on to win it.

“The opportunity that came was a great bonus with the penalty being rewarded, but it was a similar situation to the Bournemouth game and we didn’t take advantage.

“Maybe at the end of the season we will look back and say it was an enormous frustration to miss those two penalties, but after both games I have been more inclined to say ‘well done boys, that was a good point’.”