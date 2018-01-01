Pardew has sympathy for Wenger

West Brom boss Alan Pardew admits Arsenal got a tough break when his team benefitted from a soft penalty call to earn a 1-1 draw at the Hawthorns on Sunday.

It was a special day for Gunners counterpart Arsene Wenger, who took charge of his 811th game in the Premier League to surpass Sir Alex Ferguson’s record.

Wenger looked set to celebrate the occasion with victory after an 83rd-minute free-kick from Alexis Sanchez deflected in off James McClean to break the deadlock.

However, Albion were awarded a questionable spot-kick in the final minute when Calum Chambers was deemed to have handled Kieran Gibbs’ flick inside the box.

Jay Rodriguez beat Petr Cech from 12 yards out to clinch a share of the spoils for the Baggies, and Pardew feels sympathy for Wenger.

“When you keep talking to a team about doing the right things, application and ‘learning your luck’, when it doesn’t happen it is hard,” he told Sky Sports.

“But we got something today at last. The decision is a tough one on Arsenal. I’ve seen it and wow, he could not have given it, could have given it, whatever, but we deserved the break.

“If we put that much commitment and effort in, we will get enough breaks to win. Turning points are always strange in these situations.

“We need to win a game, we still haven’t got that win, and we’ve had a lot of draws, more than any team in the Premier League. We’ve got to turn them into wins. We’ve got to get that second or third goal.”