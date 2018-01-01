Swansea target points against Spurs

Swansea City will be aiming for back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time this season when they host an in-form Tottenham Hotspur side on Tuesday.

The Swans were boosted by the appointment of new manager Carlos Carvalhal, after a 5-0 defeat at Liverpool, and edged out Watford 2-1 in his first game in charge on Saturday, with Jordan Ayew and Luciano Narsingh hitting the back of the net for the visitors.

New @SwansOfficial manager has lots of confidence But does anyone else agree that they can stay in the @premierleague ❓https://t.co/6IuUf9R2k5 — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) December 29, 2017

The Welsh outfit remains rooted to the bottom of the league standings despite the recent win, but are now only three points adrift safety. The victory over Watford was the Swans' first in five league games.

Swansea appears to have been boosted by the win over the Hornets and Jordan Ayew has praised the impact Carvalhal has made since taking over the reins.

"The new manager has only been here for two days, but he has had a positive impact. His ideas are clear and direct. He wants us to run more in the game and be more aggressive with our play. We delivered that and deserved the win," Ayew told the club's official website.

Meanwhile, Spurs will be looking for their third consecutive Premier League win. The north London outfit comes into the clash on the back of a 5-2 thrashing of Southampton, which followed a 3-0 win over Burnley away from home.

Mauricio Pochettino's men have won four of their last five league games, and have only lost once in their last six outings. They are sixth in the standings but could overtake Arsenal with another three-pointer.

Spurs' star striker Harry Kane scored a hat-trick in both of the recent victories, but his fitness is in doubt ahead of the clash with Swansea.

Pochettino told the press, according to Sky Sports: "He's cold, like me," said Pochettino. "He's at home, the doctor was at his house. Will he be fit to face Swansea? We'll see. I don't know if he'll be available or not. We'll see how he reacts."

In other team news, Swansea will be without defender Kyle Naughton, who is suspended for three games after being charged with violent conduct, and Tammy Abraham is a doubt, while Spurs are unsure whether Mousa Dembele will be fit to play.