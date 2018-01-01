Southampton desperate for Palace win

Southampton will be targeting their first win in nine Premier League games on Tuesday when they host a Crystal Palace side fresh off a goalless draw with Manchester City.

The Saints did well to hold Manchester United to a 0-0 draw in their last league outing. However, they are still struggling to find a victory. Mauricio Pellegrino's side last won a game on November 26 when they beat Everton 4-1.

Since the win over the Toffees, Southampton have lost four and drawn four games. They occupy 13th position in the standings but are only two points clear of the relegation zone.

🎥 Get the thoughts of #SaintsFC manager Mauricio Pellegrino ahead of tomorrow's clash with #CPFC: pic.twitter.com/CEsQdCw3Y0 — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 1, 2018

Speaking to the press after the draw with United, Pellegrino said: "For sure we are really pleased, not just for the point, we are happy because our performance was really good from the beginning to the end, especially in the way we approached the game.

"In the way, we approached the game, good focus, attitude, personality. United were never comfortable on the pitch and were always uncomfortable on the pitch."

Meanwhile, the Eagles should be full of confidence after their impressive performance against runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City. Roy Hodgson's side went toe-to-toe with City and came close to handing them their first defeat in the top flight this season. However, Sky Blues goalkeeper Ederson saved Luka Milivojevic's penalty in stoppage time to maintain their unbeaten record.

Palace have shown improvement under Hodgson over the last few months. After spending the first 15 gameweeks rock-bottom in the standings, Palace are now up to 17th having lost only once in their last 10 fixtures.

One of the Eagles' top performers in recent games has been Wilfried Zaha, who received praise from his manager in the build-up to the Saints clash.

Hodgson told his press conference: "Wilfried Zaha was very good (v Man City) He puts in one excellent performance after another for the team, and the big question for me is how long can he keep it going?"

In team news, Southampton are still without Charlie Austin and Cedric Soares, while Palace will be without Scott Dann, Mamadou Sakho, Joel Ward, and Jason Puncheon.