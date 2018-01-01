Preview: Leicester v Huddersfield

Leicester will be looking to snap a four-match winless streak in the Premier League when they welcome Huddersfield to the King Power Stadium on New Year’s Day.

Claude Puel’s side took an early lead through Jamie Vardy at Anfield on Saturday, but a second-half brace from Mohamed Salah handed Liverpool a 2-1 win.

The Foxes finished the year with three defeats and a draw to curtail Puel’s fine start to his tenure, although the remain in the top-half of the table in eighth spot.

The newly-promoted Terriers go into the new year unbeaten in their last four league games, but the 0-0 stalemate against Burnley on Saturday saw them bring 2017 to a close with three successive draws.

David Wagner’s team are enjoying a good debut season in the Premier League, where they sit just one point outside the top-10 in 11th place.

In team news, the hosts will check on left-back Ben Chilwell, who missed the trip to Merseyside through illness.

But they continue to be without right-back Danny Simpson (hamstring) and centre-back Robert Huth (ankle), who is nearing his comeback from a long-term lay-off.

Florent Hadergjonaj is a doubt for the visitors after the defender picked up a knock against the Clarets, with Tommy Smith in line to return to the starting line-up.

Michael Hefele was named amongst the substitutes at the weekend after recovering from a long-term Achilles injury, and the defender could be on the bench again on Monday.