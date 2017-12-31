Guardiola: Refs need to protect players

Match officials in England need to do more to protect players, according to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

The Spaniard made the suggestion after City’s winning run had come to end with a goalless draw at Crystal Palace on Sunday. The match saw several hefty challenges, most notable among them was a bad tackle on Kevin De Bruyne from Jason Puncheon that resulted in the Belgian being stretchered off.

Reports suggest De Bruyne is not seriously injured, but Guardiola highlighted the issue, saying referees need to keep a check on such play.

Nasty challenge this. But should Jason Puncheon have been sent off? pic.twitter.com/xseTJUrNmt — Football Bang (@football_bang) December 31, 2017

“I admire the physicality of the league, but they [the FA] know exactly what they have to do,” Guardiola said. “People focus on diving and this kind of thing, and that’s OK.

“But the contact is more allowed here than other countries, and that’s OK too, but there are limits. We were lucky against Tottenham [with injuries] and against Newcastle and today we saw what happened.

“They don’t have to change the way they play here – that’s why it is so nice, they play in different ways in different countries. But there is a line and when you go beyond that it can be dangerous. The referee has to follow the rules but also protect the players.

“The football is quicker and the action is great, the players don’t want to hurt each other but there are moments, and then players can be out for a long time.”

Meanwhile, City look likely to be without striker Gabriel Jesus for up to two months after the striker was substituted early on at Selhurst Park.

Gabriel Jesus saindo de muleta com imobilizador protegendo o joelho esquerdo. #PremierLeagueSoNaESPN pic.twitter.com/UPRygMSedc — Joao Castelo-Branco (@j_castelobranco) December 31, 2017

The Brazilian forward was in tears on the sidelines and left the venue on crutches, with Guardiola suggesting that he would hopefully only be out for “one or two months.”