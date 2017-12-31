Wenger slams referees after WBA decision

Arsene Wenger slammed the standard of Premier League refereeing after Arsenal were denied victory at West Brom by a controversial late penalty.

The Gunners were heading for a 1-0 victory at the Hawthorns before referee Mike Dean harshly penalised Calum Chambers in the 88th minute for a handball in the box.

Wenger and his players were incensed by the decision, with the Arsenal manager confronting Dean in the tunnel afterwards.

So glad Mike Dean doesn’t appear arrogant on the pitch during games… So glad he communicates with players as well… — John Arne Riise (@JARiiseOfficial) December 31, 2017

“It’s disappointing to see that but what can you do? You can talk and talk and talk but it doesn’t change anything,” said Wenger.

“I would like to remind that I did fight very hard with David Dein [former FA vice-chairman] many years ago that the referees become professional but their level, unfortunately, doesn’t go up.

“It’s difficult to accept. It’s more than the decision that is involved in that and it is not the first time it has happened.

Arsenal record with Mike Dean as referee since 2006/07: 48 games

15 wins

17 draws

16 losses

31% win rate #afc pic.twitter.com/3yi8IlGEAu — afcstuff (@afcstuff) December 31, 2017

“But it’s best we don’t talk about it. We know deeply what it is going on and we just have to deal with it.”

Even West Brom manager Alan Pardew agreed with Wenger’s frustration over the decision, despite the point taking the Baggies off the bottom of the table.

“If I was the opposing manager then I might not have thought it was a penalty,” said Pardew.