Young hit by three-game ban

Ashley Young has been banned for three games after the Manchester United full-back accepted a charge of violent conduct.

Young was penalised by the Football Association after striking Southampton’s Dusan Tadic with his elbow in Saturday’s stalemate at Old Trafford.

The incident was not seen by match referee Craig Pawson, but after it was highlighted by television replays, Young was hit by a charge.

Dele Alli was given a three-match ban for giving Yacob a dig in the ribs. Reckon the FA will dish out the same punishment to Ashley Young? pic.twitter.com/nZ909WY7Cr — Dream Team (@dreamteamfc) December 30, 2017

The 32-year-old accepted it, although his argument that the three-game suspension was excessive was rejected by the FA.

Young will now miss United’s New Year’s Day trip to Everton, along with Friday’s FA Cup third round tie against Derby County and the Premier League encounter against Stoke City.

The England international was not the only Premier League player to be handed a three-match ban by the FA after Saturday’s action.

Swansea defender Kyle Naughton was hit by the same punishment for a stamp on Watford’s Stefano Okaka.