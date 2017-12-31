Penalty call denies Arsenal at WBA

Arsenal were denied victory in Arsene Wenger’s 811th match as a Premier League manager, as West Brom clinched a 1-1 draw at the Hawthorns on Sunday.

Iwobi denied by Foster in first half

Lacazette kept out in second half

Sanchez free-kick goes in off McClean

Rodriguez levels from the spot late on

Match Summary

Wenger looked set to celebrate the milestone with all three points after Alexis Sanchez’s free-kick went in off James McClean in the closing stages.

But Calum Chambers was harshly penalised for handball two minutes from time, which resulted in the Baggies snatching a share of the spoils through Jay Rodriguez’s penalty.

People can talk VAR all they like, but decisions like Dean’s penalty decisions or the Punchen, Ali tackles etc just show that refereeing standards are just woeful, week after week. VAR won’t improve that — Darren (@DarrenArsenal1) December 31, 2017

Full Report

The visitors enjoyed plenty of possession in the opening stages, but it was Albion who created the first chance on six minutes.

Hal Robson-Kanu was released down the right flank and he crossed for Rodriguez to get a header on target that was held by Petr Cech on his line.

The Gunners went close just two minutes later when Alexandre Lacazette saw his shot deflected just wide of the left post off Chris Brunt, while Alex Iwobi wasn’t far away from finding the top-right corner of the net with a curler from 17 yards out after being slipped in by Sanchez on 16 minutes.

Rodriguez wasn’t able to keep his header down from Gareth Barry’s cross from the left four minutes later, and Brunt wasted a free-kick when he curled it well over the crossbar from 20 yards out on the right in the 27th minute.

Ben Foster made a routine save from Granit Xhaka’s driven effort from distance on the right moments later and the England keeper had to be alert to palm away Iwobi’s fierce left-footed strike from the edge of the box on the half-hour mark.

The remainder of the first half was uneventful and uninspiring, with the second half also slow to get going.

Ahmed Hegazi scooped a shot wide of the right post on 56 minutes after he did well to bring the ball down from a corner, while Lacazette tested Foster at the other end four minutes later as he played a one-two with Iwobi to surge into the box and fire a low shot that the keeper saved with his foot.

The French striker stabbed inches wide of the left post on 62 minutes under pressure from Jonny Evans after latching onto a fine through-ball from Sanchez. The Chilean fired into the side-netting moments later from inside the area on the left after cutting back inside.

Iwobi failed to capitalise on a loose pass from Jake Livermore in the 73rd minute as he hit a tame shot straight at Foster, before Rodriguez was allowed to run at goal four minutes later and unleashed a shot that was parried away by Cech.

There would be late drama, however, when Arsenal finally broke the deadlock seven minutes from time with Sanchez’s free-kick inside the D taking a deflection off McClean and flying past Foster.

But Wenger was denied victory on his special day as Chambers was adjudged to have handled Kieran Gibbs’ flick inside the area. Rodriguez sent his spot-kick down the middle to beat Cech on 88 minutes to snatch an equaliser.