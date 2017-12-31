Big Match Preview: Burnley vs Liverpool

Burnley will be looking to put a dent in Liverpool’s top-four aspirations when the two teams clash at Turf Moor on New Year’s Day.

Premier League

1 January 2018

Gameweek 21

Kick-off 17:00 CET

Venue: Turf Moor

Referee: R. East

Assistants: M. Scholes, M. McDonough

Fourth official: M. Atkinson

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Burnley 72 22 19 31

Liverpool 72 31 19 22

Previous encounter:

Liverpool 1-1 Burnley 16/09/2017 (Premier League)

Liverpool goalscorer: M. Salah (30′)

Burnley goalscorer: S. Arfield (27′)

Players to watch:

Johann Berg Gudmundsson, an ever-present figure in the Burnley starting XI, holds an even more prominent role in the absence of Robbie Brady.

Comfortable on either wing, possessing a great delivery with his left foot and with bundles of stamina, the Iceland international will cause the Liverpool full-backs problems at Turf Moor.

With five assists in 18 starts, Gudmundsson has yet to reach top form but his ability to relieve pressure for his team-mates with driving runs on the counter has provided an invaluable asset for Sean Dyche’s high-flying Clarets.

Sadio Mane has cut a subdued figure in recent weeks with all the plaudits heading to Mohammed Salah, but after a spell on the sidelines, an invigorated Mane could be the player who inflicts serious damage on Monday.

The Senegal international has bundles of pace, power and trickery and is due a massive performance with the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Adama Lallana vying for a starting berth.

Team form and quotes:

Dyche has played down his side’s chances of securing European football this season despite only being six points off fourth-placed Liverpool.

After a run of three draws and a loss, Dyche said: “The goal, still, is to build on last season.

“When you get that goal achieved, whenever that day comes when we get the same points or more, hopefully, then we’ll reassess.

“There’s a lot of psychology talk about goal-setting of course, and you have versions of that. But I think you’ve got to be careful with that because they can be limiters as well. So we try not to limit the players.”

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for his Burnley counterpart for spectacular results in the top flight this term.

The Merseysiders come into the fixture with an unbeaten run of 15 games across all competitions.

“I think my friend Dave (Wagner) said to compare what Pep (Guardiola) is doing at Manchester City – an outstanding season – with Burnley, who are doing exactly the same under completely different circumstances,” the German said.

What a year it's been.

What's your favourite memory of 2017? pic.twitter.com/x6expxWnYE — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) December 31, 2017

“Fantastic, outstanding. I know how difficult it is to swim with the big fishes in the league and obviously they swim quite well. I really respect them and appreciate them. They are really organised and it is quite difficult [to beat them].”

Team news:

Stephen Ward could miss out again for the hosts with a knee problem, while Kiwi striker Chris Wood will face a late fitness test.

Liverpool’s leading scorer Salah could be a fitness doubt after limping off in Saturday’s home win over Leicester.