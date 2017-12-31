Jesus faces two months out injured

Manchester City’s goalless draw at Crystal Palace on Sunday came at a heavy cost after they lost Gabriel Jesus to injury for up to two months.

City boss Pep Guardiola came up just short of equalling the 19-match winning streak he achieved with Bayern Munich, although the Premier League leaders remain undefeated this season.

Jesus appeared to injure himself in the 11th minute when he lost his footing, but he soldiered on for another 12 minutes before going down again and being replaced by Sergio Aguero.

Man City remain unbeaten in the Premier League, but it comes at a cost. Get well soon, Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus! pic.twitter.com/AYHJG4a4u9 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 31, 2017

The Citizens are also sweating on Kevin De Bruyne, who was stretchered off in stoppage time after being caught by a high challenge from Jason Puncheon, who needed to be substituted as well.

Guardiola conceded that the Brazil international is set for a spell on the sidelines, while he faces an anxious wait to discover the extent of the damage suffered by Belgian star De Bruyne.

“Gabriel will be out for a little bit more than one month, hopefully,” the Spaniard said after the match, which saw Ederson save a late penalty from Luka Milivojevic to preserve their unbeaten start to the campaign.

KDB is walking around the pitch putting weight on his injured leg. pic.twitter.com/5EooWH87IS — City Watch (@City_Watch) December 31, 2017

“Kevin, we will see tomorrow what he has; whether it’s just a kick or something else. Hopefully just a huge kick but maybe he will not be ready for the Watford game.

“We were lucky (with challenges) in previous games. I admire the physicality of the Premier League but the referee has to protect the players – that’s all I ask. Hopefully it won’t be tough.”