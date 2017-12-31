Palace end City’s run, but miss late penalty

Crystal Palace missed a stoppage-time penalty in an entertaining 0-0 draw against Manchester City to halt the Premier League leaders’ winning streak.

In a game that had everything for the fans who turned out in their numbers at Selhurst Park, Palace managed to arrest City’s 18-match winning run in the league.

However, the Eagles felt aggrieved at full-time after Andros Townsend and Luka Milivojevic spurned golden opportunities to snatch victory.

Full Report

The Citizens arrived in south London looking to march one step closer to the title with their 19th consecutive win against Palace, who were aiming to move out of the drop zone.

City manager Pep Guardiola made three changes, with Eliaquim Mangala replacing Vincent Kompany in defence, and Leroy Sane handed a start ahead of Raheem Sterling, who scored the winner against Newcastle last time out.

In attack, Sergio Aguero was replaced by Gabriel Jesus, but the Brazil international suffered a serious injury and was reduced to tears early on in the fiery fixture.

Eagles boss Roy Hodgson opted for a 4-4-2 formation to press the runaway leaders high up the pitch, with Jairo Riedewald coming in for Ruben Loftus-Cheek in midfield and Timothy Fosu Mensah replacing Jeffrey Schlupp at right-back.

However, following the early injuries to Jesus and Palace defender Scott Dann, Hodgson reverted to a 4-3-3 with Riedewald anchoring the midfield.

Following the injury interruptions, the hosts looked comfortable against City, but substitute Aguero nearly stole a lead on the half-hour mark. His speculative effort deflected off a Palace defender before looping into the air and crashing off the woodwork.

Christian Benteke then had a chance when Yohan Cabaye’s pin-point cross found the towering striker in the area, but his headed effort went well wide of the target.

City’s usual fluent attacking threats Sane and Kevin De Bruyne looked well below-par going into the break, with the Eagles defence showing the kind of organisation that they last had during the reign of Tony Pulis.

Palace showed more attacking intent than City’s previous opposition in recent weeks and it visibly affected the flow of Guardiola’s side, but in the second-half the introduction of Sterling for Ilkay Gundogan allowed the visitors to dominate possession more while widening the pitch.

But the dominance failed to convert into clear-cut opportunities and it was rather the Eagles who were left to rue their missed chances.

First Andros Townsend sent an effort wide from 10 yards out with only goalkeeper Ederson to beat and in stoppage-time, Sterling conceded a questionable penalty as the impressive Wilfried Zaha went down inside the area.

However, Milivojevic sent his penalty straight down the middle which allowed Ederson to keep it out with his leg as Palace missed the chance to be the first team to inflict defeat on the Citizens this season.