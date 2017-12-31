Allardyce: Both goals were avoidable

Sam Allardyce was left frustrated after Everton lost 2-1 to Bournemouth on Saturday, conceding two goals that the manager thought were "avoidable".

The result brought an end to the Toffees' unbeaten run under Allardyce as Ryan Fraser's brace (33, 88) cancelled out Idrissa Gueye's 57th-minute strike.

Fraser's winning goal had taken a big deflection before ending up in the net, with Allardyce left bemoaning the manner in which they lost the tie.

He told the club's official website: "It is a frustrating way for the unbeaten run to end because we should have avoided both goals, that is the bottom line.

“You cannot go away from home and gift them two goals like we did today. We put ourselves in a good position to come back from 1-0 down and had good possession in the opposition half.

“But we just gave it away and they went down the other end without anyone really shutting them down. They got a shot off, and a bit of luck, but we should never have let it get to that position."

He added: "[We paid for] That lack of ability to keep the ball moving and in their half to create an opportunity for us to score. We fell down in that department and they hit us on the quick counter-attack. We did not recover from that and a deflected shot went in.

“You can say that is unlucky. Yes, it is. But we should not have let them get in that position in the first place, at that stage of the game when we were in good possession of the ball.

“You look at the goals today and they could both easily have been avoided – the first one particularly, which was a sloppy pass. That will happen. But we should have defended that better from then on, rather than the man [Fraser] being in our box free to score.

“It was very disappointing to lose our unbeaten run against a side that has been struggling this season."