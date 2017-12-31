Lukaku out for United’s next two games

Romelu Lukaku is expected to miss Manchester United's next two matches after leaving Old Trafford on a stretcher on Saturday.

The Belgian attacker went down following an aerial challenge with Wesley Hoedt, who headed into the back of Lukaku's head.

He received treatment on the field to genuine concern from those around him

After the game, Jose Mourinho told MUTV: "That's football. He was just unlucky.

"I think the Dutch central defender goes with him for the ball and it's unlucky for Romelu and unlucky for Hoedt.

"It was nothing aggressive and, hopefully, nothing important. But the first consequence of is he didn't play for the rest of the game."

United face Everton on New Year's Day ahead of an FA Cup clash with Derby on Friday. But Lukaku isn't expected to take part.

Mourinho admitted though to being uncertain as to whether or not he would be able to consider the player.

"I don’t know. I know that normally bad, bad news arrives immediately. Bad news didn't arrive. I think that there’s a problem for the next two matches. For sure."