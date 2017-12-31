Conte impressed by Blues’ defence

Chelsea hammered Stoke 5-0 on Saturday to make it five wins out of six, but boss Antonio Conte decided to hail his side’s defensive work after their Stamford Bridge demolition job.

The Blues raced into a three-goal lead within 23 minutes thanks to goals from Antonio Rudiger, Danny Drinkwater and Pedro, before second-half strikes from Willian and Davide Zappacosta sealed a comfortable win.

Afterwards, Conte said he was particularly impressed with Chelsea’s back line, who have conceded only 14 goals in 21 games this season, second only to leaders Manchester City (14).

“If you compare this season with last season we have conceded less goals. We have scored less but conceded less,” Conte said afterwards.

“We have to continue to work really hard to try to improve. But to finish this year in this way is great for me, the players, the club and our fans.

“This was a fantastic year. To win the title in England is not simple. To be able to do this on your first chance, I will remember this year forever.”

He was also happy about the overall performance.

“I think our performance was very positive,” he added. “We started the game very well, with great desire to score early.

“In this type of game if you are able to score early the game can become easy because your opponent has to change their plan and then gives more space to your striker.”

Conte added that the aim now was to try and put some pressure on City.

“For us and the other top teams in England it will be very tough [to catch Manchester City],” he said.

“City have created a big gap between them and the other teams, but at the same time we have to try to put everything into every game to try to get three points and put a bit of pressure on the teams above us.

“I don’t think in England you can find a game that you can take in a relaxed way.”