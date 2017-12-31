Salah’s superb 2017/18 season so far in stats

Mohamed Salah was the hero for Liverpool once again on Saturday, grabbing both goals as Jurgen Klopp’s side as they recovered from an early goal to beat Leicester City 2-1 at Anfield.

The Egyptian forward scored his 16th and 17th goals of the season to leave him just one goal behind the Premier League’s leading scorer Harry Kane.

It capped an amazing few months for the former Chelsea and Roma player, who has made a huge impact at Anfield since arriving in the summer.

FOX Sports Asia takes a look at some of his stats from the 2017/18 season so far.

Salah’s 17 goals make him Liverpool’s highest scorer by far while his 17 goals have already seen him surpass the tally of the Reds’ joint top scorers from last season – Sadio Mane and Philippe Coutinho (13 goals).

Mo Salah has been directly involved in 22 goals in 21 #PL appearances for @LFC this season – 17 goals, 5 assists pic.twitter.com/OIqe107gZz — Premier League (@premierleague) December 30, 2017

With five assists to Kane’s one, Salah has contributed to more goals than any other player in the top flight.

Salah has scored 23 goals in all competitions this season, which is more than eight Premier League Clubs .

How’s Ian Wright comparing Salah to Messi on MOTD? Messi nowhere near as good — Sabah (@Sabah07) December 30, 2017

Rumour has it; Maguire is still in the Anfield area, searching for Mohamed Salah…… — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) December 30, 2017

With Salah limping off before the end of Saturday’s game, Jurgen Klopp will be hoping his Egyptian goal-getter in chief will be fit in time for Monday’s game against Burnley.