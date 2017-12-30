Mourinho slams ref, fans slam Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho blamed a not-given penalty as one of the reasons his team were unable to beat Southampton at Old Trafford following a 0-0 draw on Saturday.

The crucial moment came in the 32nd minute when Maya Yoshida handled in the box, but referee Craig Pawson failed to blow his whistle, a fact that Mourinho was unhappy with.

He also went on to complain about similar decisions earlier in the season.

“I watched on the touchline and it looked for me very clear but there was 50m distance so I [at first] give the referee the benefit of the doubt,” said Mourinho.

“I know my players so when I see people like [Juan] Mata almost in hysterics I know, no doubt, and then at half-time I watch it.

“It is a penalty like [Marcus] Rashford against Leicester, [Ander] Herrera against City. [Jonathan] Moss, [Michael] Oliver and Craig tonight are good referees. So the referees’ performances in these matches were good – these were unlucky decisions that punished us.”

Mourinho then talked about injuries, specifically about striker Romelu Lukaku after he was stretchered off in the first half.

“I don’t know [how serious it is],” he said. “I know that normally bad news arrives immediately and bad news didn’t arrive but to leave the pitch the way he did, we don’t think twice to make that decision immediately, because there is a problem not just for today but the next two matches I would say for sure.”

Mourinho also confirmed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic had been ruled out for a month after a setback in his recovery from a serious knee injury.

“Zlatan is out for a month. It’s the same knee,” he said.

“It’s an incredible problem, a 37-year-old man, a lion like he says, a real lion, but it’s not easy. Now he had a little recurrence and one month out.”

Needless to say fans weren’t impressed by Mourinho’s comments:

📣 Jose Mourinho: "We've not spent enough" 💰 Pogba = £89m

💰 Lukaku = £80m

💰 Matic = £40m

💰 Mkhitaryan = £38m

💰 Bailly = £34m

💰 Lindelof = £30m £300m not enough to beat Bristol City, Leicester and Burnley? 😂

AND NOW SOUTHAMPTON….😁 — hamilton arsenio (@hamiltoncesar91) December 30, 2017

Mourinho making a beeline for the referee at FT so predictable and pathetic. United shouldn’t need a penalty to beat the league’s 15th-placed side. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) December 30, 2017

Mourinho will blame the referee for the penalty deflecting away from a horror show. It’s getting embarrassing of late. — Hesham Bilal-Hafiz (@hesham786) December 30, 2017

The only time Mourinho attacks is during a press conference or an interview 😂 — Mike Sanz (@mikesanz19) December 30, 2017

While others speculated on the reasons for United’s poor recent form.

I hate to say it….but that performance suggests Mourinho is losing the dressing room. Pogba spent the game walking around. Something fundamental is collapsing at #MUFC. A truly terrible game, worst I’ve seen at Old Trafford for a long long time. Much worse than the Burnley game. — Rob Blanchette (@_Rob_B) December 30, 2017

Mourinho's problem is he hasn't been able to replace Man United's key figures – Clattenburg, Dean, Riley, Dowd, Stiles and that United legend Webb — Paddy Berger (@TotallyLFC1892) December 30, 2017

Some called for drastic action.

Booed off at home. Manager out of ideas and the fans no longer believe. Get out of my club #MourinhoOut — #MourinhoOut – The Finished One (@MourinhoGetOut) December 30, 2017

Complains about other teams spending habits but asks for more money. Complains about defensive tactics but parks the bus every week. Hates time wasting but does it regularly. The ultimate hypocrite. #MUFC #MourinhoOut — JoseOut (@JoseOut1) December 27, 2017

Whatever amazing qualities Mourinho had as a manager are clearly no longer there, he just looks miserable and clueless now. #MUNSOU #MourinhoOut — Jake Warrior (@JWarrior95) December 30, 2017

Others defended him.

Mourinho set the tone for United's collapse at Anfield but would be premature to claim he's now the wrong man. #mufc have improved this season and would be worse off without him. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) December 30, 2017

United are in bad form but this talk over Mourinho's future (mainly from oddballs on Twitter) is ludicrous. Only City's freakish form makes this an underwhelming campaign so far. You can't go sacking managers just because you're not leading the league. — Alex Shaw (@AlexShawESPN) December 30, 2017

It's not Mourinho Out.

It's Mourinho sort-it-out.

Wake the players up. — Adam Joseph (@AdamJosephSport) December 30, 2017

What do you think?