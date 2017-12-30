Joy for Carvalhal as Swans seal comeback win

Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal started his tenure with a win as his team staged a late fightback to beat Watford 2-1 at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Watford 1 Swansea City 2

Ayew hits woodwork early on

Carrillo puts Hornets ahead soon after

Ayew hits back with late equaliser

Narsingh secures comeback win

Match Summary

The Swans were second best for large parts of the encounter and found themselves trailing to Andre Carrillo’s early opener up until the final four minutes.

Jordan Ayew gave them hope with the late equaliser before Luciano Narsingh completed a dramatic comeback win in the final minute.

A post shared by Swansea City AFC (@swansofficial) on Dec 30, 2017 at 9:50am PST

Full Report

Carvalhal’s reign almost got off to a dream start when Ayew broke forward in the sixth minute and unleashed a shot from 25 yards out that crashed against the crossbar.

But the visitors went on to create the better chances and Tom Cleverley was inches away from breaking the deadlock soon afterwards with a curling shot beyond the left post from Stefano Okaka’s knockdown.

Lukasz Fabianski was called into action for the first time on nine minutes as he tipped Richarlison’s strike wide of the right post, only to be beaten two minutes later.

The Polish keeper had initially denied Richarlison, who was played in by Okaka, and Carrillo reacted quickest to nod home the rebound.

The hosts’ only real chance saw Roque Mesa slice a shot well wide of the target on 23 minutes after being fed by Sam Clucas, while Fabianski was required to keep out Richarlison’s header from Kyle Naughton’s cross at the other end on 38 minutes.

Abdoulaye Doucoure failed to trouble Fabianski in the final minute of the first half as he curled a shot well wide from the edge of the box after being teed up by Carrillo.

Carvalhal’s side looked more threatening in the second half, though, and Alfie Mawson went close with a header from Tom Carroll’s cross that flew over the bar on 58 minutes, while Narsingh also missed the target two minutes later after being picked out by Ayew.

The Welsh club nearly fell further behind five minutes from time when Roberto Pereyra found Andre Gray inside the area, but the striker fired straight at Fabianski from just eight yards out.

It proved crucial as Ayew restored parity moments later with a close-range finish from Oliver McBurnie’s knockdown, despite appeals for offside.

More drama was to come when Narsingh slotted home from inside the area on the rebound after Nathan Dyer’s initial shot from long range had been parried into his path by Heurelho Gomes.