Cherries end Big Sam’s unbeaten run

Bournemouth ended Everton’s unbeaten run under new boss Sam Allardyce with a 2-1 win at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Bournemouth 2 Everton 1

Fraser opens the scoring

Cherries lead at the break

‘Gana’ nets equaliser for Toffees

Fraser grabs winner in the 88th min

Everton eight-game without loss ends

Cherries out the bottom three

Match summary

A goal in each half from diminutive winger Ryan Fraser was enough to see off Everton and end their eight-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

Idrissa Gueye’s 57th-minute strike looked to have earned Sam Allardyce’s side a draw but Fraser’s late heroics created scenes of pandemonium in the smallest stadium of the English Premier League.

“It’s a good end to the year!” 👏👏👏 The boss has his say after another dramatic game against @Everton. In full 🎥 https://t.co/e7bCYDMDLq#afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/sS1D6imMoL — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) December 30, 2017

Full report

A dour run of eight games without a league win for Bournemouth saw Eddie Howe’s side dragged into the relegation zone and they welcomed an Everton side that’s enjoyed defensive stability under manager Sam Allardyce.

The former England manager was aiming to become the first Toffees boss to go seven league games unbeaten in the start of their tenure at the club – while Howe was hoping their defence that leaked 11 goals in three games would improve in front of their home supporters.

After an entertaining an open half hour of football, the home side eventually took a deserved lead through winger Ryan Fraser with a swift and incisive counter attack.

Forward’s Callum Wilson and Joshua King linked up smartly before the latter picked out the run of Fraser who hooked his shot beyond Everton keeper Jordan Pickford.

However, shortly after, King limped off the field of play and was replaced by Benik Afobe, as the Cherries lost one of their more influential players in attack.

Depsite the visitors improvement in their defensive organisation, going forward they’ve been a lucklustre during their unbeaten run.

And with a hint of good fortune they were gifted an equaliser on the hour mark as defender Steve Cook passed the ball away to playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson – who slid a pass into substitute Oumar Niasse.

The Senegal international striker then fed his compatriot Idrissa Gueye with his first touch of the game and the tireless midfielder finished off the move emphatically.

And the final half hour proved to be a frantic end to end spectacle, with Fraser sending the Cherries faithful into ecstasy with a 88th minute winner as his shot deflected off the leg of defender Michael Keane and looped into the net.