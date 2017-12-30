Terriers fight for Burnley point

Burnley will feel aggrieved after being held to a 0-0 draw with Huddersfield Town at The John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.

Huddersfield Town 0 Burnley 0

Hendrick’s offside goal disallowed

Hendrick has penalty appeal turned down

Match summary

Johann Gudmundsson, Steven Defour and former Huddersfield midfielder Scott Arfield all came close to scoring for Burnley as Jeff Hendrick was denied a clear penalty after going down under a challenge from Terriers goalkeeper Jonas Lossl.

Full report

Burnley were first to threaten with a free-kick from Gudmundsson that Lossl did well to punch clear.

After a scrappy spell of possession from both sides, Collin Quaner fired in a vicious shot that Nick Pope deflected wide, ahead of a wayward volley from Jonathan Hogg.

Hendrick was offside as he headed home on 13 minutes after Lossl’s save from a Shane Long header dropped into his path, while Gudmundsson could only fire just wide of the target after a forceful run.

Defour came close with a 24th minute effort after being set up by Gudmundsson, who then whipped in a cross from the right for Scott Arfield, but he glanced his header inches wide.

And with the half winding down, Scott Malone volleyed a half-cleared free-kick well over the target before Gudmundsson had a fierce drive deflected away from goal.

Huddersfield started the second half with a bit more intent, and Aaron Mooy was almost the first recipient of a 48th minute attack, with a shot just too close to Burnley stopper Pope.

Lossl then easily collected a long range effort from Phil Bardsley before the Terriers keeper parried a 53rd minute Arfield shot.

Burnley had a penalty shout turned down on the hour mark as Hendrick went down under a strong challenge from Lossl, prompting a few glances at the referee and his assistants for allowing play to go on, before Befn Mee did well to head clear a Mooy free-kick on 77 minutes.

Second-half Huddersfield substitute Joe Lolley was unable to pick out Laurent Depoitre and Mooy in the box after a fast break down the right wing, and Lossl blocked a sliding effort from Nahki Wells after Sam Vokes had headed the ball into his path.

It proved to be the last piece of action of this tie that ended with the Terriers happy with a point and Burnley contemplating would could have been.