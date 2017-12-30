Super Salah stars in Liverpool comeback

Liverpool came from behind to beat Leicester City 2-1 at Anfield on Saturday with Mohamed Salah netting both goals.

Liverpool 2 Leicester City 1

Vardy opens the scoring on 3′

Salah levels on 52′

Salah with the winner on 76′

Match summary

Leicester took advantage of some sloppy Liverpool defending to take an early lead through Jamie Vardy, but Salah, who looked like scoring every time he got the ball, eventually equalised early in the second half before netting the winner with 76 minutes played.

Full report

It was a perfect start for Leicester as Vardy took advantage of a gift of possession from Joel Matip. Vicente Iborra picked up the ball and split the Liverpool defence with a pass through for Riyad Mahrez, who squared to Vardy for an easy finish.

Salah was then just wide as he controlled a Sadio Mane cross as the action swung from end to end, ahead of a more controlled spell of possession from Liverpool.

Harry Maguire made a last-ditch tackle to stop Salah from getting a shot away when through on goal, ahead of a disallowed goal for the Reds. Mane was correctly flagged offside as he connected to a superb Andrew Robertson cross from the left-wing.

Firmino then forced a fine save from Schmeichel before firing wide from the rebound.

Salah looked as if he was set to open the scoring on 21 minutes when slipped through on the right side of the box by Philippe Coutinho, only to clip his effort off target.

Schmeichel then did well to palm away a poked shot from Firmino, ahead of a dig from Joe Gomez that hit the side-netting.

Leicester were doing a good job of keeping Liverpool quiet at the half wore on, and Mane could only fire well wide on the stroke of half-time.

There was no letting up for Leicester at the start of the second half, as Salah had a penalty appeal, after colliding with Christian Fuchs, waved away on 50 minutes, before they finally conceded. Salah was on target, two minutes later Liverpool’s equaliser. A back-heel by Mane straight landed straight into his path but he still had some work to do, to work some space for a shot before placing the ball under Schmeichel.

Leicester were determined to get back into the game, and Vardy did well to cut in from the left-wing and curl the ball towards the top corner of the Liverpool net, however, his effort was blocked en route to goal.

Salah thought he had scored again with a chipped effort that landed on the Leicester goal ahead of another disallowed goal, for Mane on 66 minutes, as he swept home from a good Salah through ball.

And while Wilfred Ndidi came close with a superb effort from a long throw from Fuchs, his first-time shot, flew just across the goalline – ahead of a raft of changes that saw Liverpool replace Mane with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Leicester take off Mahrez for Shinji Okazaki and Vardy for Islam Slimani.

But no sooner had play resumed than Liverpool were in the lead, through Salah. He turned Maguire on the right side of the edge of the box after a neat pass from James Milner, before slotting home at the near post.

And while the Foxes tried in vain to push up the field in the final minutes, Liverpool did well to retain possession and see out the game, for a massive three points in their quest for a European place.