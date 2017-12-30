Morata denies Pochettino’s Kane claim

Alvaro Morata has rejected claims by Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino that he didn't move to the club because he would have been in competition with Harry Kane.

The Spanish hit-man has 12 goals in 25 games in his first season for Chelsea.

But far from saying he didn't want to play second-fiddle to Kane, at Spurs, Morata said a deal wasn't possible with the north London side, before moving to the Blues from Real Madrid for £70m.

Pochettino said in August: "Morata talked about myself, in the media he said 'Mauricio called me'. That was two years ago or more. He said to me: 'Why do you want me if you have Harry Kane?'"

But Morata has since denied that, saying: "No it's not true. I spoke with him and he said he wanted both [of us] to play together, but there was no chance to come to Tottenham.

"For sure I would like to play with Kane, he's a big player, one of the best strikers in the world, but in this moment when I spoke with him (Pochettino) there was no chance to leave Real Madrid."