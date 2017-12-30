Premier League

Mourinho wants to rest Lukaku

Jose Mourinho admits he would like to rest “tired” Romelu Lukaku, but he can’t afford to be without the Belgian striker at present.

Lukaku has played every minute of Manchester United’s Premier League campaign so far this season after his £75million summer move from Everton.

That appears to have taken its toll on the 24-year-old after netting just four times in his last 19 games, compared to 11 goals in his first 10 outings of the campaign.

But while Mourinho realises that Lukau would benefit from a break, he is wary of leaving him out while fellow frontman Zlatan Ibrahimovic finds his way back to full fitness.

“The boy is tired. He is physically a monster but not a machine and he is feeling it,” said Mourinho.

“The guy is fantastic for me. But no, I cannot rest him.

“I think for a striker, any player, that’s absolutely incredible [to play every minute]. But if you are a central defender, a holding midfield player, where you can control your energy, positional play, you can resist, survive.”

