Mourinho wants to rest Lukaku

Jose Mourinho admits he would like to rest “tired” Romelu Lukaku, but he can’t afford to be without the Belgian striker at present.

Lukaku has played every minute of Manchester United’s Premier League campaign so far this season after his £75million summer move from Everton.

That appears to have taken its toll on the 24-year-old after netting just four times in his last 19 games, compared to 11 goals in his first 10 outings of the campaign.

The boss on Romelu Lukaku: “Now, it is 20 [consecutive] matches in the Premier League [for him]. I think for a striker, for any player, it’s absolutely incredible. The guy is fantastic for me and the team, and he gives absolutely everything, I have no criticisms.” #MUFC pic.twitter.com/dcBlPjsX54 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 29, 2017

But while Mourinho realises that Lukau would benefit from a break, he is wary of leaving him out while fellow frontman Zlatan Ibrahimovic finds his way back to full fitness.

“The boy is tired. He is physically a monster but not a machine and he is feeling it,” said Mourinho.

"I think we played very well in both matches [against Leicester and Burnley],” Jose says. “We didn't score enough goals in relation to [the chances] we created, so we were punished by not having great efficiency in both boxes.” #MUFC pic.twitter.com/Ush4y0Uoyt — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 29, 2017

“The guy is fantastic for me. But no, I cannot rest him.

“I think for a striker, any player, that’s absolutely incredible [to play every minute]. But if you are a central defender, a holding midfield player, where you can control your energy, positional play, you can resist, survive.”