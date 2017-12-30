Klopp: No pressure for Liverpool sales

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool do not need to sell players in the January transfer window after splashing out £75million on Virgil van Dijk.

Holland international van Dijk became the most expensive defender in the world when Liverpool agreed a fee with Southampton earlier this week.

After such a significant outlay, there has been talk that Liverpool could recoup funds by offloading their fringe figures in January.

Out-of-favour striker Daniel Sturridge, for instance, has been linked with a move away from Anfield, with Southampton amongst those credited with an interest in the England international.

But boss Klopp has made it clear that he doesn’t need to balance the books after van Dijk’s capture.

“Nobody told me that. I have no information about that. No,” Klopp said.

“We have good players and we don’t have to sell anybody because of that.

“So fair play to our owners that they are ambitious and now we have to use the team to grow together.”