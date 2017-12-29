Thierry Henry: There is division within Arsenal squad

Thierry Henry believes there is division within the Arsenal squad because of Alexis Sanchez.

The Gunners legend pointed to muted celebrations following Sanchez’s opening goal in the 3-2 win over Crystal Palace as evidence that all is not well within the Arsenal dressing room.

Henry says he would not have noticed that several of the Arsenal players did not join Sanchez to celebrate the goal if the Chilean had not drawn his attention to it with his own reaction.

The striker could be seen holding up his arms while talking animatedly to Alexandre Lacazette and Granit Xhaka, seemingly asking why some of his teammates were not with him.

The players who did not run over to join Sanchez’s celebrations were Laurent Koscielny, Sead Kolasinac, Jack Wilshere, Hector Bellerin and Calum Chambers.

Lacazette, Xhaka, Mesut Ozil and Shodkran Mustafi were the only ones to join in.

“There is a division in the team,” Henry said on Sky Sports.

“He is asking them to come. ‘Why are they not coming? Don’t you want to celebrate?’

“You’re not here for Alexis Sanchez, you’re here for Arsenal. Arsenal scored. Go and celebrate. Whoever does it, we don’t care about that, go and celebrate with your team-mate.

“Maybe we are reading too much into it but I noticed it. Sanchez made me notice it. It was like he thought he was alone.”

Sanchez could be set to depart Arsenal as early as January, although speculation over his future remains, much like it has since the start of the season.