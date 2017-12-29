Mee: Burnley are quietly confident

Burnley defender Ben Mee has revealed that the Clarets are feeling optimistic about the rest of the season, after performing above expectations thus far.

Sean Dyche's men put in another impressive display against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Tuesday, to come away with a 2-2 draw after leading 2-0.

Mee was pleased to take a point from the Red Devils and believes there is a quiet confidence about Burnley, who still occupy seventh position in the Premier League standings.

“It’s a really good point for us (at Old Trafford) and we would have taken it before the game so we have to look at it like that. Being 2-0 up we’d have liked to have held out but it’s a very good point," said Mee, according to the Burnley Express.

“We’re quietly confident with ourselves, we’ve had injuries and lads have come in and performed well.

“We’re enjoying it, we’re enjoying the ride and enjoying coming to places like this and putting up a good fight. It’s another point for us and it keeps us going in a good direction.”