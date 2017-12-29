Alli not worried about dip in form

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli isn't overly concerned about his current form but still intends to prove his detractors wrong.

Alli was excellent in his two break-out seasons in the Premier League having joined the club from MK Dons in 2015.

Having been an England junior, he also went on to become a regular senior international and played for the Three Lions at Euro 2016, alongside a number of his Spurs colleagues.

In 2015/16, Alli scored 10 goals in all competitions and followed that up with 22 goals last season, but while he already has scored eight times this season and created a further seven goals, it is his all-round performance that have dropped this term.

He told the Daily Mail: "My form is not really something I think about too much, but it's always nice to prove people wrong,"

"At 21 years of age, when you set your standards as high as I did in the last two years, it's not always the case that you're going to be able to reach them all the time.

"Some people think if you're not scoring or assisting then you're playing badly, but I criticise myself all the time. I always think I can do better, I can do more for the team, so it's just about working on myself and my own game.

"People's opinions are changing all the time and you'd be more worried if the other fans liked you as a player. When your own fans start disliking you then it changes, and you think about it a bit more."