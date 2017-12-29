Fellaini: Unfair to label me a ‘villain’

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini feels he has been unfairly painted in a negative light during his time in England.

The towering Belgian is naturally known for his physicality, but cannot shake his label earned for a 2016 elbow on Robert Huth, who allegedly pulled his hair, and his April red card for headbutting Sergio Aguero.

“Last season I was suspended after the derby against City for a headbutt against Aguero. He stepped towards me and then dropped dead. But, no, I get the red.

“Players often try to provoke me but do you know how many yellow cards I collected last season? Four, in 45 matches. I’ve never destroyed someone’s career.”

As further proof of unfair treatment, Fellaini pointed to a tackle on him from Shane Long in United’s win over Southampton in September.

“He could have broken my leg,” Fellaini insisted. “Without the tape around my ankle, it was definitely broken and I would have been out for six months.

“If I did that, I’d be suspended for three games, maybe five. I swear to you. He got a yellow, apologised, and that was it.”