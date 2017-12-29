Reds move for van Dijk shows EPL disparity

Burnley manager Sean Dyche believes that Liverpool’s impending purchase of Virgil van Dijk highlights the unlevel playing field in the Premier League.

The Reds are set to land the Dutch defender for £75m, a new record fee for a defender, which is the kind of transfer that makes it tough for smaller teams like the Clarets to compete.

Sean Dyche hopes 2018 can be just as good. Read: https://t.co/qy5S58iNm6 pic.twitter.com/feKEw3LyoP — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) December 28, 2017

"Nothing is impossible in football but sometimes probability outweighs possibility," Dyche said. "The way it is going it is harder and harder.

"With Liverpool you have someone spending £75m on a centre-back and there are not many clubs who can compete with that.

"That £75m is probably pushing our transfer budget forever. That's one player against the history of another club – in the same division. So that's going to be hard to narrow the gaps on".

"If you are buying in the highest end of the market constantly, in any walk of life, there is a fair chance it is going to operate in a higher fashion.

"But the marvel of the Premier League is you can still have one result. Huddersfield beat Manchester United, so there are random results which occur."

The Clarets recently held United to a 2-2 draw on Tuesday, and face Huddersfield on Saturday before coming up against Liverpool, and probably van Dijk, in their first match of 2018.