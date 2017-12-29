Hodgson: Palace will go down fighting

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson highlighted his team's attacking potential after Thursday's 3-2 defeat to Arsenal at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles are very much at risk of relegation ahead of Sunday's daunting match against Manchester City, and could well slip back into the drop zone unless they can deny City a 19th straight league win.

"We need a lot more wins," Hodgson said after the loss to the Gunners, which was their first defeat in their last nine league matches, despite goals from Andros Townsend and James Tomkins.

"My only comfort is that this team does not lie down and has goals in it. It is prepared to play on the front foot and take chances.

"The goals that come our way are crafted and often involve us playing a long time in the opposition half.

"Against the top teams they can hurt you on the counter. The fans who leave here know we have given it a good go. Perhaps we weren't that far of the point we wanted."

With the January transfer window about to open, Hodgson admitted that they need to make some smart purchases to help them avoid the drop.

"Everyone at the club are anxious to help the best they can," he added. "It is a difficult market and we need the quality players in the right position.

"I am hoping the right players will come up and the club will do everything in its power to help us get them."