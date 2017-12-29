Premier League

Saints ready to spend van Dijk cash

arsenal

Mauricio Pellegrino is looking to land at least two players in the January transfer window after Southampton banked £75million from the sale of Virgil van Dijk.

The struggling Saints lie just two points above the relegation zone, but they have a big kitty for reinforcements after van Dijk became the most expensive defender in the world following his move to Liverpool.

Southampton have already been linked with the likes of out-of-favour Liverpool frontman Daniel Sturridge and Arsenal’s former Saints forward Theo Walcott.

And Pellegrino has confirmed that he expects to be active in January after van Dijk’s departure.

“I would like to bring in a couple of players minimum and we have to work for this. We have been talking about the couple of targets that we’ve got,” Pellegrino said.

“Maybe we change one player for two players or three players with this money and this has to be the positive target.

“The question of whether the sale is a good deal is more for our board, but from outside of the business plan I think so.

“Now the deal is done and will be positive for the club and Virgil and we can reinvest this money in our squad to try to be stronger and this is everything.

“We have got our targets and have to look forward to pushing on and trying to improve our squad.”

