Wenger wants short-term gain from Sanchez

Arsene Wenger insists he is only focusing on Alexis Sanchez’s short-term impact, amidst the continuing uncertainty over the striker’s future.

Sanchez netted an impressive double in Arsenal’s 3-2 win over Crystal Palace, as the Gunners secured only their third Premier League away win of the campaign.

The Chilean – who continues to be linked with Manchester City – can sign a pre-contract agreement for a team outside of England from Monday, with his Arsenal deal due to expire at the end of the season.

Wenger was predictably asked about Sanchez after Arsenal’s win at Selhurst Park, but says he is looking no further than the 29-year-old’s next game.

“Nobody knows really what will happen. It’s always difficult to speculate,” said Wenger.

“At the moment we are focused on short-term. Short-term is to win the next game with the players who are committed and ready to fight.

“It’s not a guarantee of how long you will stay somewhere. As long as you are somewhere you give your best.

“Every press conference is a psychological problem. To talk about football would be better. I’m not here to talk about psychology. I’m here to talk about the game.”

13 – Alexis Sanchez has had a hand in 13 goals in his last 15 Premier League London derbies (10 goals, 3 assists). Capitalised. pic.twitter.com/nwpXvGZSAd — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 28, 2017

Despite James Tomkins’ late header prompting a nervy finish for Arsenal, Wenger was pleased with the display after Shkodran Mustafi opened the scoring for the Gunners.

He added: “We controlled the game. It should have been a bit more than 1-0 at half-time, you know at some stage a home team that fights against relegation will come at you.

“We have shown resources and character. At 3-2 we became a bit nervy again and we finished in a less controlled way. But overall it was a good team performance.”