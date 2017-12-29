Salah good enough to play for Real Madrid

In-form Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah is good enough to play for Real Madrid, claims Egypt national team manager Hector Cuper.

Salah has been in stunning form for Liverpool since his £39million summer move from Roma after already netting 20 goals for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

That form has prompted speculation that Salah could be a target for Real, despite his Liverpool career only being six months old.

And Cuper – who will take charge of Salah at next summer’s World Cup – believes the 25-year-old has more than enough ability to hold his own alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale.

“Without doubt he is the star of the team but what has helped us to qualify [for the World Cup] is the humility of all the team, including Salah,” Cuper told Marca.

“Salah is a very good player who has the ability to play for Real Madrid without doubt.”