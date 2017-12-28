Sanchez double downs Crystal Palace

Arsene Wenger equalled Sir Alex Ferguson’s record total of Premier League games, as Arsenal ran out 3-2 victors against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Mustafi puts Gunners ahead

Townsend pulls Eagles level

Sanchez brace seals victory

Tomkins replies with late header

Match Summary

It was Wenger’s 810th match as a Premier League manager and he celebrated with a victory after Shkodran Mustafi gave his team the lead before Alexis Sanchez’s second-half brace sealed all three points.

Andros Townsend briefly restored parity early in the second half and James Tomkins reduced the deficit to one goal at the death, but the Gunners held on.

Full Report

The hosts matched their more illustrious neighbours in the opening stages, but they dropped deeper and deeper as the first half progressed to allow the Gunners to get on the front foot.

Most of the early chances came from long-range shots, as Granit Xhaka fired over from 25 yards out after being afforded space on the left, before Yohan Cabaye sliced an effort wide of the right post from 30 yards out.

The French midfielder went closer four minutes later as he received the ball from Wilfred Zaha on the left and drilled a low shot just wide of the left post from 22 yards out.

The first attempt on target came from Jack Wilshere on 21 minutes when he tested Julian Speroni from 22 yards out, and the visitors opened the scoring from their next attack four minutes later.

"When you come here it's a difficult game for everybody; to go home with the three points you need to suffer a little bit, and we did that tonight" – Arsene Wenger pic.twitter.com/AONWfgdueU — Premier League (@premierleague) December 28, 2017

The ball came out to Alexandre Lacazette on the right from a free-kick and he cut inside before getting off a shot that was parried away by Speroni, only for Mustafi to tuck home the rebound from an acute angle on the left.

Speroni was called into action again on the half-hour mark as he pulled off a sharp save to deny Mesut Ozil at close range from Sanchez’s fine through-ball, before the Chilean fizzed in a low free-kick that was gathered by the Argentine keeper moments later.

The play quickly switched to the other end as Zaha controlled the ball inside the box on the left and shifted to his right before shooting wide of the far post, while Lacazette fired wide of the near post on 35 minutes after turning sharply one way then the other to get into the box.

Palace hit back five minutes into the second half as Zaha surged into the box from the left before cutting the ball back for Townsend to bury his shot beyond Petr Cech from 14 yards out.

Jeffery Schlupp could only hit the side-netting three minutes later with an angled shot on the left after swapping passes with Zaha, before Ruben Loftus-Cheek failed to trouble Cech soon afterwards with a wayward strike after making his way into the area on the left.

Very difficult ground to come to. But we fought hard in every battle to see through the win. Onto Sunday! #COYG pic.twitter.com/wW0QWyGKhH — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) December 28, 2017

But the Gunners took command just after the hour mark when they scored two goals in the space of three minutes. A poor clearance from Christian Benteke saw Lacazette tee up Sanchez inside the area to lash a shot past Speroni at his near post on 63 minutes, and the Chile international latched onto a weighted pass over the top from Wilshere to beat Speroni from 12 yards out in the 66th minute.

Ozil skied an effort from 17 yards out after being picked out by Sead Kolasinac’s cutback from the left on 70 minutes, and Hector Bellerin drew a good save out of the home keeper from a narrow angle on the right 11 minutes later.

The Eagles finished the game strongly, but Zaha got his header all wrong in the 83rd minute as he steered Bakary Sako’s cross wide of the right post from just six yards out, before the substitute blasted over from 17 yards out three minutes later when the ball dropped at his feet.

Palace did manage to pull one back in the final minute as Tomkins rose highest to head home a corner, but their nine-match unbeaten run finally came to an end.